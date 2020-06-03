As ATV sales increase in Amarillo, safety becomes priority

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the pandemic continues, ATV and off-roading shops are seeing an increase in sales.
Amarillo Co-Owner of David Brown’s Sport Center says he started seeing an increase immediately following the Shelter-in-Place Order.
“It’s been absolutely crazy this last month or so," Brown said. "April was our best month since I’ve been back here in Amarillo, and that’s been about four or five years or so, so it’s just been completely insane with how much is going on and how much we’ve been busy.”
Since there are many new owners of ATV’s and off-roading vehicles, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas stresses the importance of safety, especially around the Canadian River.
“We’re not seeing an overabundance of it, but the people that do go to the river need to understand to be careful," Thomas said. "I mean, you’re out in the middle of the riverbed, and you’re in the sand, there’s a lot of driving fast, and there’s a lot of sand dunes, and people don’t know what’s coming around that sand dune, so we just ask them to be very careful.”
Sheriff Thomas says even though they haven’t seen much activity for off-roading at the river early in the pandemic, as the weather starts to warm up, they are seeing an increase in activity there.
“We have not seen an overabundance of that," Thomas said. "I think it’s starting to pick up a little bit just because of the warm weather and stuff, but the river is pretty low, so I don’t know if that has anything to do with it or not, or if people are just going to other places.”
He also says they have seen large increases in residents who are riding their off-road vehicles in the street around neighborhoods, and he wants to stress that this is not allowed, and you could receive a citation for doing so.
“If you’re going to ride them, you can’t go flying up and down the roads," Thomas said. "Some of the ATV’s will run 70 to 80 miles an hour, so you have to keep it under 30, and there has to be an orange triangle on the back of them, that kind of thing, you still have to have the break lights and the tail lights that kind of thing, but for the most part they are not to be on the streets.”
Sheriff Thomas says if you are a new rider planning to take your ATV to the Canadian River, he suggests you to stay near flat land away from the sand dunes, as there are many accidents that occur around that area, including the most recent motorcycle accident that happened last week.
