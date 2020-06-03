As ATV sales increase in Amarillo, safety becomes priority

“If you’re going to ride them, you can’t go flying up and down the roads," Thomas said. "Some of the ATV’s will run 70 to 80 miles an hour, so you have to keep it under 30, and there has to be an orange triangle on the back of them, that kind of thing, you still have to have the break lights and the tail lights that kind of thing, but for the most part they are not to be on the streets.”