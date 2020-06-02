Texas County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 934

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has a total of 934 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting six new cases today.
There have been 867 recoveries and five deaths.
There are 959 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 934
There have been 867 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 867
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 5
There are 4,360 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 31
- Deaf Smith County: 166
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,354
- Randall County: 688
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,748 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 25
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 80
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 653
- Randall County: 253
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 6
There are 104 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 53
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 42
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.