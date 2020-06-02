Racial injustice affecting Amarillo’s black community at work

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The racial injustice issues seen across the nation are greatly affecting Amarillo’s black community in the workplace.
Amarillo’s NAACP President Floyd Anthony says the reaction we are seeing across the nation comes from black Americans being exhausted of police brutality and racial injustice.
“Not only in the workplace are they upset, but most black people are tired of the violence against our black youth," Anthony said. "They’re tired of the guilty party getting away with it.”
While many are on the front lines of protests, especially since much of the nation is still working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a large community of black people who are dealing with this trauma in their workplace. They are finding it difficult to stay focused with everything else going on.
“You have to keep in mind, that a lot of the members of the African-American, other minorities or disadvantage communities, don’t have the resources to go seek counseling. They can talk to their ministers, they can go talk to an elder in the community, they can sit down, and they can talk to their friends and say ‘hey look, this is stressing me out, and I’m having a tough time dealing with it, how are you dealing with it'," Anthony said.
While the popular thing to do has been to internalize these feelings of isolation and anger in the workplace, local therapists are urging the black community to seek some form of counseling. Internalizing can be detrimental to our mental and physical health.
“The problem with internalizing is it’s a type of coping skill, and it’s not always great," said Licensed Professional Counselor Lynn Jennings. "Now in the middle of a crisis, you’ve got to internalize so you can deal the issues at hand. However, continued internalization can actually affect you in such a negative way, because instead of dealing with what is going on, instead of seeking help, talking to friends, reaching out for counseling, it’s almost like a ticking time bomb waiting to go off.”
As for white professionals who have black colleagues in the workplace, Anthony urges them to reach out to their colleagues and speak up for racial injustice as well, as he knows one race can’t fix this problem alone.
“We want to tell our White friends and coworkers, ‘hey look, write your state representatives, write your national representatives, and tell them stuff has to change’," Anthony said. "We have generational laws that will make police killing a crime.”
Anthony also encourages all races in the workplace to start dialogue with each other about issues as serious as race in America, because educating each other is an important way to begin attacking a broken system
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.