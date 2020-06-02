Fatal crash outside of Clovis leaves one man dead

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A fatal vehicle crash on US 60/84 near Clovis, New Mexico this morning left one man dead.
On June 2, at around 9:20 a.m. Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, it has been determined a 2020 Volvo semi-tractor trailer, driven by 40-year-old Harjap Singh of Hayward, California, was driving east on US 60/84.
Near milepost 275, a 1991 Nissan pickup was traveling west when it crossed into the left lane and crashed into the semi.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, and his identity has not been confirmed. The Sheriff’s Department says the next-of-kin notification is pending.
Singh was not injured in the crash.
New Mexico State Police assisted Curry County deputies in shutting down the highway in the area of the crash from 9:20 a.m. to 12:34 p.m while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Details are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.
