Amber Alert issued for missing toddler boy from Waco

WACO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler boy from Waco.
Waco Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales, who has been missing since Monday, June 1.
He was last seen at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Ave under the bridge, Waco Police Department said.
Gonzales is described as being 2-feet-6-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.
His weight is unknown.
He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike shoes.
The suspect description is unknown in this abduction, but authorities believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7685.
