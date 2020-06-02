Amarillo ISD special meeting to discuss COVID-19 and 2020-2021 school year plans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 and plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board of trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with a video conference.
AISD board of trustees will have a workshop to discuss the 2020-2021 school district budget, which includes a COVID-19 response update and budget implications surrounding instructional guidelines, calendar considerations and plans and projects for the 2020-2021 school year.
Anyone wanting to listen in on the meeting can do so online and will need to use the password “june2020″ without toll charges.
Listeners can also call 1-408-418-9388 and use 968-382-666 for the access code.
Public comments can also be submitted by noon to publiccomments@amaisd.org
