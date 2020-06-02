Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 2 shows 101 new cases, 62 new recoveries, 1 new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases confirmed in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 101 new cases.
There are 2,432 cases in Potter County and 711 in Randall County.
There have been a total of 968 recoveries, with 62 new recoveries reported today.
There has been an additional death reported in Potter County, bringing the total number of deaths in the Amarillo area to 37.
There are 673 test pending.
There are 4,461 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 31
- Deaf Smith County: 166
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,432
- Randall County: 711
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,810 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 25
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 80
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 696
- Randall County: 272
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 31
- Randall County: 6
There are 104 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 53
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 42
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 959 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 934
There have been 867 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 867
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 5
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.