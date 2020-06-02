Amarillo authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run wreck that injured one person.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Sunday, May 17, Potter County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the Canadian River on a wreck.
Police said the victim was riding a motorcycle and was struck by a gold or tan GMC Yukon.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A witnessed followed the suspect vehicle and was able to take a photo as they fled north on Highway 287 towards Dumas.
The driver is described as a young Hispanic male with a slender build. He has curly hair that was shaved on the sides and back.
The passenger was described as a heavier set Hispanic male.
The Yukon had a black grill guard with damage to the driver’s side headlight assembly.
If you have any information on the incident or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
