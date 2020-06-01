Pantex’ CNS gives $20,000 to Amarillo COVID-19 relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pantex contractor Consolidated Nuclear Security awarded $20,000 to Amarillo COVID-19 relief funds.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Amarillo, CNS recently donated $10,000 to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Emergency Relief Fund and $10,000 to the Amarillo Area Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.
Previously, $2,500 was given to High Plains Food Bank and $2,500 to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Emergency Relief Fund.
Pantex also participated in the United Way and NewsChannel 10 first-ever virtual telethon that raised more than $80,000 for the emergency relief fund.
CNS also gave $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser after the event was cancelled.
More grants will be provided this summer through the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund.
