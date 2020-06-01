Officials report 63 positive COVID-19 cases in Parmer County

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials reported 63 positive COVID-19 cases in Parmer County.
Parmer Medical Center announced the four new cases Monday right before noon.
The county hospital has tested a total of 267 people with 45 testing positive, 203 testing negative and 19 still pending.
Further details were not made available.
There are 4,307 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 29
- Deaf Smith County: 164
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,321
- Randall County: 674
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,722 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 80
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 635
- Randall County: 235
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 28
- Randall County: 6
There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 920
There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 801
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 5
There are 99 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 52
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 38
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
