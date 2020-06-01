Officials report 63 positive COVID-19 cases in Parmer County

By Vanessa Garcia | June 1, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 11:59 AM

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials reported 63 positive COVID-19 cases in Parmer County.

Parmer Medical Center announced the four new cases Monday right before noon.

The county hospital has tested a total of 267 people with 45 testing positive, 203 testing negative and 19 still pending.

Further details were not made available.

Today's update

There are 4,307 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 33
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 29
  • Deaf Smith County: 164
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 100
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 37
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 686
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 63
  • Potter County: 2,321
  • Randall County: 674
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 25
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,722 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 88
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 80
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 485
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 635
  • Randall County: 235
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 28
  • Randall County: 6

There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 920

There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 801

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 5

There are 99 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 52
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 38
  • Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

