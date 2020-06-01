North Heights Advisory Association to host virtual memorial for George Floyd

The North Heights Advisory Association is hosting a virtual memorial in celebration of George Floyd’s life tonight. (Source: NHAA)
By Madison Carson | June 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:30 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association is hosting a virtual memorial in celebration of George Floyd’s life tonight.

The memorial will be streamed live on the North Heights Advisory Association’s Facebook page at 9:15 p.m. tonight.

At 9:25 p.m. they will observe a moment of silence, which was indicated as his time of death.

The organization asks that you stand in solidarity with them during the livestream by using #WhenWillItEnd.

You can find the livestream this evening on their Facebook page here.

