North Heights Advisory Association to host virtual memorial for George Floyd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association is hosting a virtual memorial in celebration of George Floyd’s life tonight.
The memorial will be streamed live on the North Heights Advisory Association’s Facebook page at 9:15 p.m. tonight.
At 9:25 p.m. they will observe a moment of silence, which was indicated as his time of death.
The organization asks that you stand in solidarity with them during the livestream by using #WhenWillItEnd.
You can find the livestream this evening on their Facebook page here.
