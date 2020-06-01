Man faces charges related to drugs and guns after Amarillo police find nearly $12,000 worth of meth in car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces charges related to drugs and guns after Amarillo police officers found nearly $12,000 worth of meth in his car.
According to a criminal complaint, an Amarillo Police Department officer stopped Juan Ramon Sierra on North Washington Street for a defective rear brake light in December.
Police found Sierra had an active City of Amarillo Municipal Court Warrant and arrested him.
While searching his vehicle, court documents say they found a glass pipe containing white residue commonly used for smoking meth. Police also found around 119 grams of meth inside a jacket in the car.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $12,000.
During an interview, Sierra admitted to having meth inside the car. He also said he was delivering the meth for another person.
On May 28, police spoke with Sierra at Southwest 6th Avenue and South Georgia Street. Court documents show police found a loaded gun in his backpack and a glass pipe.
During an interview, Sierra admitted to knowing he was as felon unable to possess a firearm and to selling and using meth.
He was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
