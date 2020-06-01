Lack of evidence leads to no charges in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No charges can be filed after police said a nine-year-old shot and killed a seven-year-old boy last Wednesday night in north Amarillo.
During Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit investigation into the incident, they came to the conclusion that no charged can be filed because there is no evidence that reveals an adult made the firearm available for any children.
Police determined that the nine-year-old was burglarizing a home by obtaining the weapon.
Shortly after the burglary, the nine-year-old shot the seven-year-old boy, police said.
Children under the age of 10 years old cannot be charged with a crime in Texas because the state does not hold them responsible for the act.
The death will be presented to the 47th District Attorney’s Office for review.
A GoFundMe has been started for the family.
