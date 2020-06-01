Kids Inc. preparing for fall sports, registration now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coronavirus might have taken away summer sports, but you can now sign your kids up for fall sports.
NewsChannel 10 spoke with a coach and athlete for Kids Inc., who is very excited to get back out there this fall.
“I miss it a lot. I miss all my friends. I miss all the kids, miss all the coaches and all that. Kids Inclusion and Turn Center working is great. I mean, I play sports, help kids and win medals, it’s really great,” said Luke Harmon, athlete and coach for Kids Inc.
Registration for tackle football, flag football, soccer, cheerleading and volleyball will be a little different this year.
“People can get on and get registered for those fall sports, let us get teams starting to form, but they don’t need to pay right now. We can do all that later,” said Kids Inc. CEO Jimmy Lackey.
Most parents are ready to get back to a normal routine again.
“For our boys, they are really missing it right now. That is a lot of their socializing, and so to not have that routine that they are used to, its kind of put a damper on summer. We are excited to have it back,” said Alicia Harmon, parent of Kids Inc. kids.
Kids Inc. Hereford Sports and Wellness Center will soon be opening as well.
“We love our people over in Hereford too. The folks in Hereford, we’ve been missing them. We had about 1,300 members in our fitness facility there, and you know, we would see those folks on a regular basis. We’ve been shut down since the 20 of March, and so we’re excited that hopefully we can open up on Monday, and let them get back in there and get back in their fitness routines," said Lackey.
Traditional summer adult soccer leauge will start in the indoor arena on July 6. The fans who do attend will be socially distanced.
