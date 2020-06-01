Kids Inc. preparing for fall sports, registration now open

“We love our people over in Hereford too. The folks in Hereford, we’ve been missing them. We had about 1,300 members in our fitness facility there, and you know, we would see those folks on a regular basis. We’ve been shut down since the 20 of March, and so we’re excited that hopefully we can open up on Monday, and let them get back in there and get back in their fitness routines," said Lackey.