Hot & Dry Week Ahead

After a slightly warmer weekend, we’re looking to see even higher temperatures this week. For our Monday, we’re looking at a high of about 88 degrees for most of the area today, with some seeing 90 degrees at times. An upper level ridge is set to bring our winds out of the southwest, downsloping out of New Mexico, which means those winds will be bringing warmer and drier air to us. Look for temperatures to reach close to 100 later on this week, with slight rain chances not returning until the early weekend.