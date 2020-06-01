Fishing docks, pier at Lake Meredith reopen today

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is reopening fishing docks and pier today.
A news release said that starting Monday, June 1, Lake Meredith is easing restrictions and closures that were put in place in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Fishing from piers and fishing docks are opening today, but state fishing regulations in regards to bag and size limits for all gamefish species remain in effect.
Visitors are still encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Fishing from boat slips and boat docks isn’t allowed for safety of those on the boat docks an boaters.
At the Sanford Yake launch ramp, fishing is allowed on the pier areas at the en of the boat docks.
While fishing docks and piers reopen, some services and operations will remain suspended for the time being.
While complying with health guidelines, the parks headquarters building in Fritch, the Alibates Visitor Center and Alibates Quarry tour will remain closed to visitors.
Outdoor spaces at Lake Meredith that are open to the public include:
- The park’s trail system remains open and accessible to the public for use while following social distancing guidelines.
- Hunting areas in the park remain open for use while following social distancing guidelines and following state game laws.
- Horse corals and riding trails in the Plum Creek area remain open for use following social distancing guidelines.
- Launch ramps at the lake remain open and the lake open to fishing from boats or the shoreline while following social distancing guidelines and state fishing regulations.
- Rosita Flats and Blue Creek ORV areas remain open to use while maintaining social distancing guidelines and following Special Use Permit rules.
- All campgrounds are open for camping.
