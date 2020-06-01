Community Challenge Blood Drive to benefit local nonprofits

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host a Community Challenge Blood Drive to benefit local nonprofits on Tuesday, June 2.

From 9:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m., you can donate blood to help the blood supply recover after the lack of donations during the pandemic and support a local nonprofit.

You can donate in the name of the following nonprofits:

  • Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
  • The MTK Foundation
  • Meals on Wheels Amarillo
  • The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo
  • Martha’s Home
  • Make-A-Wish North Texas
  • Leadership Amarillo & Canyon
  • The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation
  • The Eastridge Mission Center
  • Camp Alphie
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle

The nonprofit with the most donations in their name at the end of the day will receive $2,500 and second place will win $2,000.

You can call (806) 331-8833 to make an appointment or make one online.

Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, two t-shirts, a squeeze cow, a gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, a pint of ice cream from Blue Bell, and a WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park.

Free Covid-19 antibody test with every donation! Must be 18 to get antibody testing. Appointments strongly encouraged...call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.

