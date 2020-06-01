AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host a Community Challenge Blood Drive to benefit local nonprofits on Tuesday, June 2.
From 9:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m., you can donate blood to help the blood supply recover after the lack of donations during the pandemic and support a local nonprofit.
You can donate in the name of the following nonprofits:
- Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
- The MTK Foundation
- Meals on Wheels Amarillo
- The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo
- Martha’s Home
- Make-A-Wish North Texas
- Leadership Amarillo & Canyon
- The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation
- The Eastridge Mission Center
- Camp Alphie
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle
The nonprofit with the most donations in their name at the end of the day will receive $2,500 and second place will win $2,000.
You can call (806) 331-8833 to make an appointment or make one online.
Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, two t-shirts, a squeeze cow, a gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, a pint of ice cream from Blue Bell, and a WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park.
