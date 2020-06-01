City of Hereford reports 166 total cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 166 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
There have been two additional cases of the virus confirmed in the county.
Today’s report shows 65 active cases, 88 recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are 4,357 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 29
- Deaf Smith County: 166
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,354
- Randall County: 688
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,737 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 80
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 653
- Randall County: 253
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 6
There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 920
There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 801
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 5
There are 99 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 52
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 38
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
