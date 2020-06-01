Amarillo Reads summer program for children starts today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Reads summer program for children starts Monday, but it’ll look a little different.
The program will still have a reward for daily reading and fun, free, educational activities.
After registration, summer readers will need to stop by the Amarillo Public Library to pick up the reading log.
For a list of when the library branches are open, go here.
The theme for the summer reading club is “Imagine Your Story," which will rely heavily on remaining virtual.
There will be home kits and instructional videos for all ages.
