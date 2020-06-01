Amarillo Reads summer program for children starts today

VIDEO: Amarillo Reads summer program for children starts today
By Vanessa Garcia | June 1, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 12:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Reads summer program for children starts Monday, but it’ll look a little different.

The program will still have a reward for daily reading and fun, free, educational activities.

However, participants must register online instead of in-person.

After registration, summer readers will need to stop by the Amarillo Public Library to pick up the reading log.

For a list of when the library branches are open, go here.

The theme for the summer reading club is “Imagine Your Story," which will rely heavily on remaining virtual.

There will be home kits and instructional videos for all ages.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.