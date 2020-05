It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the 80s. Tonight looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Isolated thunderstorms will still be possible in NM mainly the Southern Rockies. Monday looks slightly warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with light South winds. Another round of isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the high country of NM.