Peaceful protest and march held in Amarillo after death of George Floyd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Peaceful protests and a march took place in downtown Amarillo Sunday following the death of George Floyd on Monday.
“No justice, no peace," is just one of the chants being yelled out by protesters as they marched from City Hall to Sam Houston park.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in 40 years of living here,” said Jermaine Gardner, participating in the march.
The crowds of more than 100 began gathering around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning before marching more than three miles.
“It’s just because of the injustice of what happened to George Floyd but also what happens to people of color every day in our country and that’s why were out here, for all of them,” said one protester.
Many say they were marching for reasons much bigger than the death of Floyd.
“We’re protesting injustice in the country, not just for black people but for all people,” said one man participating in the march.
" I just couldn’t sit in bed this morning and not be out here and let brothers and sisters around the world know that I am with them," said Mike Evans, who was participating in the march.
The Amarillo Police Department took to social media last night to let protesters know a police presence would be at the march, to keep the city and everyone safe and encouraged people to speak their voice, but in a peaceful way.
That is just what they did.
“With the success of what we did here. We don’t have to loot, we don’t have to riot. We don’t have to do all that other stuff. Just speak your mind and be peaceful about it,” said Zechariah Harvey, protester.
From what was witnessed, there was no looting, no assaults, no violence, just chanting and marching.
Police only got out of cars twice when protesters passed bars with customers outside standing with guns.
Bystanders say the police only formed a barricade for precaution.
However, some protesters say this march could only be the beginning.
“No, because my people are going to come. Every time. We’re going to come every time. Until this is fixed, until this is done, we’re going to come every time,” said Aundrea Sumerville, protester.
Once at the park, the protest ended with a moment of silence and then the singing of This Little Light of Mine.
