Moore County now at 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19

May 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:17 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

The Texas Department of Health update for Sunday shows 82 new cases.

There have been 485 recoveries and 13 deaths in Moore County.

There are 4,302 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 3

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 6

Castro County: 33

Childress County: 2

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 29

Deaf Smith County: 164

Donley County: 27

Gray County: 98

Hall County: 2

Hansford County: 19

Hartley County: 12

Hemphill County: 1

Hutchinson County: 37

Lipscomb County: 2

Moore County: 686

Motley County: 1

Ochiltree County: 52

Oldham County: 4

Parmer County: 59

Potter County: 2,321

Randall County: 674

Roberts County: 2

Sherman County: 25

Swisher County: 18

Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,708 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 2

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 17

Cottle County: 1

Childress County: 1

Dallam County: 17

Deaf Smith County: 88

Donley County: 23

Gray County: 67

Hartley County: 9

Hansford County: 11

Hemphill County: 1

Hutchinson County: 22

Lipscomb County: 1

Motley County: 1

Moore County: 485

Ochiltree County: 18

Oldham County: 2

Parmer County: 5

Potter County: 635

Randall County: 235

Roberts County: 2

Sherman County: 20

Swisher County: 10

Wheeler County: 13

There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Castro County: 1

Cottle County: 1

Deaf Smith County: 13

Gray County: 2

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 2

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 13

Potter County: 28

Randall County: 6

There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 24

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 920

There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 801

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 5

There are 99 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 52

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 38

Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Quay: 1

