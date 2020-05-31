Moore County now at 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
The Texas Department of Health update for Sunday shows 82 new cases.
There have been 485 recoveries and 13 deaths in Moore County.
There are 4,302 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 3
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 6
Castro County: 33
Childress County: 2
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 29
Deaf Smith County: 164
Donley County: 27
Gray County: 98
Hall County: 2
Hansford County: 19
Hartley County: 12
Hemphill County: 1
Hutchinson County: 37
Lipscomb County: 2
Moore County: 686
Motley County: 1
Ochiltree County: 52
Oldham County: 4
Parmer County: 59
Potter County: 2,321
Randall County: 674
Roberts County: 2
Sherman County: 25
Swisher County: 18
Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,708 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 2
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 17
Cottle County: 1
Childress County: 1
Dallam County: 17
Deaf Smith County: 88
Donley County: 23
Gray County: 67
Hartley County: 9
Hansford County: 11
Hemphill County: 1
Hutchinson County: 22
Lipscomb County: 1
Motley County: 1
Moore County: 485
Ochiltree County: 18
Oldham County: 2
Parmer County: 5
Potter County: 635
Randall County: 235
Roberts County: 2
Sherman County: 20
Swisher County: 10
Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Castro County: 1
Cottle County: 1
Deaf Smith County: 13
Gray County: 2
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 2
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 13
Potter County: 28
Randall County: 6
There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 24
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 920
There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 801
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 5
There are 99 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 52
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 38
Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Quay: 1
