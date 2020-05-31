Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Expect several lane closures throughout the week in both directions on US 87 near the Mobley Street exits and from Hastings to 24th Avenue for work on light poles.
I-40 eastbound, there will be various lane closures between Bushland and Hope Road for pavement repairs in advance of an overlay project.
Monday, June 1, crews will make patching repairs in the westbound lane of Spur 591 between State Loop (SL) 335 and Folsom Road.
Tuesday, June 2, crews will be repairing an overhead signal light on FM 1912 in the northbound lane at FM 2575.
Wednesday, June 3, crews will be patching the northbound lane of FM 2381 (Bushland Road) from I-40 to Jim Line Road and on Thursday, June 4, between Jim Line Road and Stone Ridge Road.
Slow-moving herbicide operations will continue on US 87, SL 335, I-27, and I-40.
Watch for shoulder closures on I-40 near the FM 2161 exit for concrete work.
Various lanes will be closed on I-27 for drainage work.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
