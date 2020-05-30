Warm Weekend

It has been a warm day with temps in the 90s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 60s. Sunday looks like another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light South winds. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains of New Mexico.
Overall the weather pattern looks very dull with limited rain chances. Rain chances will be possible almost daily in the mountains of New Mexico. This pattern looks like something we see in the heart of Summer not June. Hopefully rain comes back soon.