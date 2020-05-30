RAW VIDEO: Man with gun tackled, 2 arrested at Lubbock protest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the scene of a Lubbock gathering protesting the death of George Floyd on Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to "check subject" at 19th and University. One man was open carrying around the protest, sparking anger and outraged shouting from the crowd.
Another man confronted him and tackled him when he put his weapon down. Lubbock police intervened to stop the fight and arrested both men.
Lubbock police identified both suspects in this statement on Saturday evening:
Lubbock Police answered a call for service regarding an individual with a rifle in the area, who was later identified as 25-year-old Emmanuel Quinones. When officers arrived, an altercation occurred between Quinones and another individual, 36-year-old Ezequiel Cantu Valderas. During the altercation, an LPD officer received minor injuries.”
Both Quinones and Valderas were taken into custody. Quinones was charged with disorderly conduct and Valderas was charged with assault. They were both transported and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.