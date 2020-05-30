One person is dead and multiple people injured in late night accident on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wreck late Friday last night has left one person dead and multiple in the hospital.
Two motorcycles, both with passengers riding on the back were heading west on the 1300 block of I-40.
The front of one motorcycle rear ended the other motorcycle causing both vehicles to crash.
A Chevrolet truck driven by a 42 year old male could not stop in time and ran over the driver of the second motorcycle.
Seth Dees, 39, died at the scene.
The three other motorcycle passengers were hospitalized and the driver of the truck was uninjured.
The accident is being investigated by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.
