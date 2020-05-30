Clovis murder suspect in custody

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A suspect wanted for murder has been located and is behind bars.
Around 10:00 p.m Friday, the Portales Police Department located Steaphan Shepherd after receiving a tip on his location.
Shepherd was taken into custody and the Clovis Police Department was contacted about the arrest.
Shepherd was transported back to the Clovis Police Department for processing and then taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center. He was booked for an open count of Murder.
Thursday morning, officers were called out to 609 Dawn Loop and found Curtis Rittenhouse, 26, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, officers identified Steaphan Shepherd, 27, as the homicide suspect.
Shepherd had an outstanding warrant for a murder charge in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.