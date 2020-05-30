Amarillo COVID-19 report for Saturday, May 30, shows 7 new cases and 21 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 7 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
There are 2,321 cases in Potter County and 674 cases in Randall County.
There are 21 additional recoveries, with a total of 891 recoveries.
There have been 36 deaths.
There are 808 tests pending.
There are 4,211 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 29
- Deaf Smith County: 163
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 97
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 602
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 55
- Potter County: 2,321
- Randall County: 674
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,670 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 67
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 635
- Randall County: 235
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 73 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 28
- Randall County: 6
There are 945 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 920
There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 801
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 52
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
