101-year-old woman discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, Northwest Texas Healthcare System discharged one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the Texas Panhandle.
The hospital says 101-year-old Genevieve Miller was admitted May 5. Healthcare workers celebrated her release this afternoon.
“She did everything we asked and did all of the therapy and worked hard, and she got home. She’s even walking by herself. She can shower by herself, and we were concerned she wouldn’t be able to do all of those things, so we were excited for her," said Amy Trammel, in-patient rehab program manager for Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
