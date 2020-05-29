7-year-old boy dead after Wednesday night shooting in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot Wednesday night and found laying in the road in North Amarillo.
Amarillo police have identified the other party involved in the shooting, but the individual cannot be charged with a crime, as they are under the age of 10-years-old.
According to APD, Texas law does not allow for any one under the age of 10-years-old to be held criminally responsible for a crime.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating this incident.
