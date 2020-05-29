West Texas A&M University decides they will reopen campus for fall semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - President of West Texas A&M University Dr. Wendler says, although tech-supported learning was abrupt and abnormal, students ended the spring semester successfully.
“I had 240 people call 6,000 students. I called about 25, I think, myself to ask them how things are going during that transition. In large, they said they were going pretty well. There were some rough spots along the way, that you can imagine, but there was no finger pointing by the way. Everybody just said, well we have to work through them," Wendler said.
The Texas A&M University Board of Regents addressed the importance of having students in the classroom, so it was decided today, all Texas A&M Universities will reopen to students for the fall semester.
“For so many of our students, that face to face experience is really the key to their success," said James Hallmark, vice chancellor of Academic Affairs for the Texas A&M University System. "It’s not just a checklist of courses you have to take, whether it’s an entire university experience, that involves all the co-curricular activities and what not.”
Dr. Wendler says WTAMU has a specific plan to keep safety as their top priority which includes social distancing in every classroom.
“Let’s say a class that normally has 40 students in it, we may reduce that size at any one time to 20 students. Let’s just say, a class like that met on Tuesday and Thursday, well we might have half of the 40 students, in other words 20 students meet live on Tuesday, and then on Thursday they would participate through Zoom and lecture capture," Wendler said.
The Texas A&M University System also says they will be better prepared than they were at the start of COVID-19, should they need to revert back to full tech-supported learning.
“This fall, the same faculty member who may be teaching two classes online and two classes face to face is designing his or her class, such that as they enter the semester, they’re aware of the fact that it’s possible it may all be online at some point in the semester," Hallmark said.
As for extra-curricular activities, the Board of Regents says they have yet to make any final decisions as they are still considering the safety of all activities.
