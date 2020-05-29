Farmers to Families Program providing free milk in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The USDA’s Farmers to Families Program is providing free milk for residents in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas next month.
A news release said the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is teaming up with Sarah Farms of El Paso to bring the program to Clovis.
The USDA has partnered up with farmers, ranchers, crop producers, food processors and distributors and nonprofit organizations to provide access to fresh and wholesome food for Americans.
On Friday, June 12, Sarah Farms is proving two gallons of milk per home with a maximum of two households per vehicle.
The distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. at North Plains Mall in Clovis with parking starting in the north JC Penney parking lot.
Anyone living in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas can come pick up the free milk.
The milk will be designed to load and go in the cars.
Those picking up the gallons are asked to make sure they have room in their vehicle leading up to the distribution.
All nonprofit organizations in the region with feeding programs can request cases of ilk ahead of the event.
To request a donation, email fbenmprograms@plateautel.net.
To volunteer, sign up here.
