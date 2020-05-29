Texas County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 911

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 911.
There have been 817 recoveries and five deaths.
The new results were for two Guymon residents.
There are 936 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 911
There have been 817 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 817
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 4,169 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 28
- Deaf Smith County: 161
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 95
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,317
- Randall County: 671
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,649 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 67
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 635
- Randall County: 235
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 28
- Randall County: 6
There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 51
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.