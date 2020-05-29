Parade to celebrate, congratulate Moore County’s high school seniors

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Downtown Association announced a graduation parade for Moore County’s high school class of 2020.
The parade aims to recognize and congratulate all seniors who worked hard all year long to graduate.
The parade is set for Friday, May 29, at 7:00 p.m and starts at Philips Park off 14th and ends in front of Dumas High School.
Seniors will begin lining up at 6:30 p.m.
The parade is for the entire community to congratulate the new graduates.
