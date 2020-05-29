6 new COVID-19 cases reported for Hutchinson County, 3 new recoveries

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Plains Community Hospital is reporting six new positive COVID-19 cases for Hutchinson County today.
As of May 29, 37 Hutchinson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 25 recoveries.
According to the hospital, all patients are quarantined in their homes. There are no Hutchinson County COVID-19 patients hospitalized at this time.
There are 4,178 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 29
- Deaf Smith County: 163
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 95
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,317
- Randall County: 671
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,652 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 67
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 635
- Randall County: 235
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 28
- Randall County: 6
There are 936 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 911
There have been 817 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 817
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 52
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
