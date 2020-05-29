LMPD officer fires pepper balls at WAVE 3 News reporter during Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust appeared to have been hit by pepper balls reportedly fired by an LMPD officer during a protest in downtown Louisville.
It was previously reported that the officer was firing rubber bullets, but Jessie Halladay with the Louisville Metro Police Department said LMPD officers do not use rubber bullets, and it was likely that was Rust was hit with pepper balls.
During night two of several hundred protesters gathering downtown, crowds appear to be larger and police are continuing their efforts to clear the area.
A WAVE 3 News vehicle was found vandalized downtown as the crowd intensified.
Rust appeared to have been hit in the video above as she reported during a live segment on WAVE 3 News during the ongoing protest.
Seven people were shot and two officers were hospitalized following the protests Thursday night, an effort to have action taken against three LMPD officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in March. Taylor was shot during a no-knock warrant that was being served at her home.
Friday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city.
