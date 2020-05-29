High Pressure set to bring Warm & Dry Conditions

Northwest flow aloft could bring a few showers in the early morning hours, but once the sun comes up our winds will persist out of the south, warming us up. You can expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 80′s for much of the area with some seeing the 90 degree mark. The rest of the weekend is looking equally dry and warm as a high pressure system will situate over our area until early next week, keeping our highs a little above normal, and winds mainly out of the south at about 10-15 miles an hour.