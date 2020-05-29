Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Oldham County

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By Madison Carson | May 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:46 PM

Oldham County, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County officials are reporting an additional positive COVID-19 case for the county.

As of May 29, four Oldham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a two recoveries.

No other information was released.

There are 4,179 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 32
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 29
  • Deaf Smith County: 163
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 95
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 37
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 583
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 53
  • Potter County: 2,317
  • Randall County: 671
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 25
  • Swisher County: 17
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,652 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 88
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 67
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 447
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 635
  • Randall County: 235
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

There have also been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 28
  • Randall County: 6

There are 936 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 911

There have been 817 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 817

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 52
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 37
  • Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Texas Department of State Health Services has notified local officials of a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oldham...

Posted by Oldham County Emergency Management on Friday, May 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.