Donors to receive COVID-19 antibody test during blood drive next week in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As blood centers across the nation continue to experience a decrease in supplies, a blood drive in Amarillo is set for next week.
Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are teaming up to host the COVID-19 Blood Drive.
On Monday, June 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., individuals can save lives by donating blood at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, located at 5051 S. Soncy Rd.
Anyone wanting to donate will need to make an appointment online.
Donors will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test.
Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Teens who are 16 years old can also donate blood, but they must have their parent’s consent.
All blood types are needed.
