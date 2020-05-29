Deaf Smith and Oldham counties to participate in year-long domestic violence training program

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith and Oldham counties will participate in a year-long domestic violence training program with the Institute for Coordinated Community Response starting in June.
Teams of three, a law enforcement officer, a prosecutor and an advocate, from both counties have been accepted into this program because they recognized the urgent need to increase justice for domestic violence victims while holding offenders accountable.
The teams will receive training, technical assistance, resources and networking opportunities to build collaborative skills and improve their community’s response to domestic violence.
The training begins in June 2020 and lasts through May 2021. It will provide quarterly in-person trainings and a series of webinars for the counties.
All of the trainings and webinars are free of charge, and any member of the community who is invested in ending domestic violence is able to attend.
You can find a schedule of trainings here.
