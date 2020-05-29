Clovis police searching for murder suspect after man found dead with gunshot wounds

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Authorities in Clovis are searching for a murder suspect after a man was found dead Thursday morning with gunshot wounds.
Clovis Police Department said Thursday morning, officers were called out to 609 Dawn Loop and found 26-year-old Curtis Rittenhouse dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, officers identified 27-year-old Steaphan Steel Shepherd as the homicide suspect.
Shepherd has an outstanding warrant for a murder charge in the first degree.
He was last seen a 2001 white Jeep Cherokee with a New Mexico license plate AAXC09.
If anyone makes contact with Shepherd, police are encouraging individuals not to engage with him.
Instead, call 911 or a law enforcement agency immediately.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to call Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9472.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.