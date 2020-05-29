Canyon ISD offering students free meals during the summer

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is offering free meals to students until June 30.
The free meals are for students up to 18 years old and includes breakfast and lunch.
Parents and students can pick up the meals 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday at Lakeview Elementary, Sundown Lane Elementary, Westover Park Junior High and Canyon Junior High.
Summer meals can also be picked up at the Meals on the Move locations, which include:
- Salt Fork Apartments, 9150 S. Coulter Dr., from 10:40 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- His Church, 6300 Arden Rd., from 11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Canyon High School parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Stone Canyon Apartments, 6208 Ventura Dr., from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Prairie View Baptist Chape, Box Canyon Lane, from noon to 12:25 p.m.
- Western Mobile Park, 8530 S. Western St., from 112:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Rockwell Acres, Windrock/main intersection, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Woodberry Trailer Park, 7900 Upton Rd., from 1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
