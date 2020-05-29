Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebrating new homeowners with parade Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 114th home with a parade this morning.
The parade is to celebrate the new home for the Hel family and is set for Friday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m.
The public is invited to participate in the first-ever parade home blessing.
Because of COVID-19 hitting Amarillo, Habitat for Humanity is not able to have traditional home blessing.
Anyone wanting to take part will need to line up on 27th and Wilson on the east side of the Amarillo Habitat for Human office, facing north at 10:45 a.m.
The parade will pass by the new home and car decorations are encouraged.
A video commemorating the blessing will also be released on Facebook.
Then, the family will receive keys to their brand new three-bedroom, two-bath home later this week.
The family is originally from Thailand and moved to Amarillo more than seven years ago.
They joined the Amarillo Habitat program in January 2017 and worked hard to get to this point.
“I am extremely proud of this family for working hard to achieve their goal of homeownership,” said Sarah Curtis, director of Family Services at AHFH, in a news release. “They contributed over 900 sweat equity hours to our program while working full time and attending school. It has been a privilege to build a relationship with this family and I can’t wait to see them turn the house we built into a home.”
In an effort to keep the cost of the home low, organizations contributed to the home.
Those organizations include Bank of America, City of Amarillo, Cobblestone Custom Home Designs, Evans Appraisal Service, FirstBank Southwest, Gresham & Associates, Inc., Happy State Bank, Interstate Bank, Junk Monkey, Marble Depot, Schneider Electric, Texas Residential and Commercial Roofing, Valspar Paint, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool.
