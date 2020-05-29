Amarillo day care facilities can reopen Monday, but most never closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following Governor Greg Abbott’s latest order for reopening, dare cares can open Monday, but most in Amarillo remained open to care for essential workers’ children.
Bizzy Bees daycare and preschool was one of the few that chose to close, but they quickly reopened.
“In the first, kind of, stage of it, we did end up closing for a couple of weeks. We weren’t really sure exactly what things were going to look like or what we needed to be doing,” said Idalia Juarez, director and owner of Bizz Bees child care and preschool.
Child care facilities had to provide proof to the state the children they were caring for had parents working essential jobs.
“They actually gave us a letter to have all of our parents fill out that says what kind of company they work for and that they are an essential worker.” said Juarez.
Allowed to reopen to all children Monday, multiple day cares say they plan to slowly return to normal.
“We are going to start opening up our doors very, very slowly. We definitely want to be able to help everybody that is going back to work, but we want to make sure we are growing at a slow rate,” said Nikki Patel, owner of Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest.
Reopening comes at the busiest time of the year for most facilities; summer. With most places not ready to return to full capacity just yet, there could be multiple children turned away.
“We want to be able to take all of our kiddos that have been waiting on us. We’ve been holding their spots and been waiting on them to get back in, but I still want to be able to maintain lower ratios and have extra time for our staff to do all the sanitizing and cleaning that we have been doing throughout the day,” said Juarez.
Patel says she hates to turn kids away, but she has to do what is best for her staff and the children already at the facility.
“Yes, it would be fantastic if the school was completely full, business wise, but that’s not safe,” said Patel.
Child care facilities opened this week for the rest of the state but Potter and Randall counties were required to open a week later according to Governor Abbott’s order.
