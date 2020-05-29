Amarillo convenience store owner sentenced to more than 12 years for drug trafficking charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo convenience store owner has been sentenced to more than 12 years for drug trafficking charges.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas, 43-year-old Phouphet Sayasane, “Phet,” pleaded guilty in December to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The news release states he owned and/or assisted in operating a network of convenience stores and smoke shops around Amarillo where he sold illegal synthetic cannabinoids, also known as “K-2” or “spice.”
The drugs were often sold to customers in packages labeled as aroma therapy.
Officials say he admitted to supplying bulk amounts of “K-2” directly to other convenience stores and smoke shops in Amarillo.
Paul Vang, Krystal Vang, Danny Vorasane, Terry Morgan and Andrew Rodriguez were also sentenced for charges related to the drug trafficking.
