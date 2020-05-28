What to expect as Amarillo bars re-open with new guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those neon lights in Amarillo will once again be glowing, some as early as midnight.
“We are re-opening tonight at midnight. First legal time that we can open back up again, and we are extremely excited,” said Michael Morin, owner of MJ’s Saloon and Bar.
For two months, Amarillo bars have been closed, leaving no income for owners and bartenders.
“I’m so excited. I’m ready to come back to work and see all my customers. We’ve worked so hard to get back open, and I’m ready. So ready,” said Summer Sechrist, bartender at Buckles Lounge.
However, bars will be opening with certain restrictions and rules.
“We’re only opening at 25 percent, which is better than nothing. At least we get to open our doors. We’ll watch people coming in, count, and just keep track of who’s all in here and keep everything cleaned and washed down as people leave,” said Sechrist.
Things like dancing, arcade games and pool are off limits, but the same can not be said when it comes to karaoke.
“We will open with karaoke Friday and Saturday,” said Sechrist.
Bartenders wearing masks, tables six feet apart and sections of the bar blocked off are all things you can expect to see during this re-opening phase.
“We’ll be using plastic cups, disposable, one time, so it will be all of them brand new, never been touched. We’re going to try and do as much as we can to keep everything clean at all times,” said Morin.
After being closed for so long, Buckles Lounge says they are expecting to have to turn people away.
“We’re going to be re-opening again, yeah, I expect a good amount of people,” said Cassi Willis, bartender at Buckles Lounge.
Most bars in Texas opened last week. Potter, Randall, Deaf Smith and Moore were part of five counties required to open a week after the rest of the state due to high COVID-19 cases.
