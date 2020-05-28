A warm weekend

High pressure will start to take over as we head towards the weekend and that means warmer and warmer temps. Along with plenty of sunshine, the winds will turn around and come out of the south which will also help out with the warm up. There is a slight chance for a few showers in the far northwest parts of the area both Friday and Saturday nights but most of the area will remain very dry. The warm and dry weather will continue into the start of next week.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.