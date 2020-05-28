Sherman County confirms 2 new COVID-19 recoveries, 1 new positive case

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed two new COVID-19 recoveries and one new positive case this evening.
As of May 28, 25 Sherman County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 20 recoveries.
No other details were released.
There are 4,096 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 28
- Deaf Smith County: 161
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 95
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,266
- Randall County: 655
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 25
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,575 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 67
- Hartley County: 9
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 578
- Randall County: 218
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 28
- Randall County: 6
There are 934 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 909
There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 801
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 51
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
