Oklahoma officials sending strike team to Guymon to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health EMS Division is sending strike teams to Guymon to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 14, the state approved and authorized the Regional Emergency Medical Services System (REMSS) strike teams to be deployed to Guymon in order to assist Oklahoma’s hotspot, according to a Guymon Fire Department news release.
Texas County is third in Oklahoma for the most confirmed cases, just behind Tulsa County which has 958 cases.
The REMSS program was created in support of the Homeland Security Regional Response System by providing EMS medical equipment, personnel and transportation capabilities during major events or disasters.
The program has been used for disasters, such as tornadoes, floods, large wildfires and evacuations of hospitals and nursing homes.
This is the first time REMSS is being used for a pandemic.
"Our mission is still to transport sick patients to locations that can care for their special medical needs,” said Guymon Fire Chief and Region-1 REMSS Representative Grant Wadley in the news release.
As the number of cases have spiked, a need for hospitalization has also increased.
However, the hospital in Guymon has a limited to no capabilities to admit the patients, according to the news release.
Because of this, the Guymon Fire Department EMS Division is transporting patients to other hospitals that are hours away.
“With REMSS being deployed to Guymon, this allows the Guymon Fire Department to stay focused on 911 calls and emergencies that still occur whether COVID is here or not," Wadley said. “With one or two REMSS units dedicated to transporting COVID patients to such places as Liberal, Woodward, Amarillo, Enid, and even Oklahoma City, this allows 911 units and personnel to keep serving the citizens of Guymon and the surrounding area without delays.”
The REMSS units will transport COVID-patients or patients suspected to also have the virus.
REMSS units and personnel are at the fire department and are responding from there.
They are expected to help out in Guymon for the next couple of weeks.
