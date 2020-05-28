3 new COVID-19 recoveries reported for Hartley County, 1 new case in Dallam County

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By Madison Carson | May 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:44 PM

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting three new COVID-19 recoveries for Hartley County today and one new confirmed case in Dallam County.

As of May 28, 12 Hartley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and a total of nine recoveries.

The hospital is also reporting a total of 28 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 17 recoveries.

There are 4,094 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 32
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 28
  • Deaf Smith County: 161
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 95
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 31
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 583
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 46
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 53
  • Potter County: 2,266
  • Randall County: 655
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 24
  • Swisher County: 17
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,573 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 88
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 67
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 447
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 578
  • Randall County: 218
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 18
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

There have also been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 28
  • Randall County: 6

There are 934 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 909

There have been 801 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 801

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 95 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 50
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 37
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Report Card 5/28/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.